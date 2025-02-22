J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SFL by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 428.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 1,375.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

SFL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

