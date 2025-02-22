J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.