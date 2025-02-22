J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

