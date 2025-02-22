J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,328 The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

NYSE GUT opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

