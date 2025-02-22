J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,860 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

