J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 10,476 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after buying an additional 920,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after buying an additional 84,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,771,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

