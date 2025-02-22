J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,174 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 95,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 835,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 771,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 266,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $7.25 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

