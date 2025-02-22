J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.