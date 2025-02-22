J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTN stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

