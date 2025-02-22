J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBDC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

