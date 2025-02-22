J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.