Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60. 127,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 264,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Janone Company Profile
ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
