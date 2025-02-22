Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $21.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.1 %

SBLK opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

