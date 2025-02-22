John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Ken Gilmartin Purchases 26,451 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 26,451 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £6,612.75 ($8,354.71).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Ken Gilmartin bought 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,462.73).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.03.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

