JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.28.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

