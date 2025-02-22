JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

