Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $22.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE FIHL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $24,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.