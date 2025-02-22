Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 608.9% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 866,749 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $30,851,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 684,026 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

