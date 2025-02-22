Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head to Head Survey

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Klotho Neurosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $6.04 million 32.80 -$63.08 million ($0.18) -3.78 Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A

Klotho Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Klotho Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Klotho Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Klotho Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Klotho Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen -532.51% -154.75% -90.79% Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A -25.89%

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases. The company was formerly known as Anew Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. in September 2024. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

