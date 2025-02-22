KT (KT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share and revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect KT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KT Stock Down 0.8 %
KT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
