KT (KT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share and revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect KT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

