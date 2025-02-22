Kyriakos Rialas Sells 8,768,363 Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) Stock

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) insider Kyriakos Rialas sold 8,768,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £438,418.15 ($553,907.96).

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group Stock Down 33.3 %

Argo Group stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday. Argo Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.96 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.45.

Argo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.