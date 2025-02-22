Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Raymond James upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

