Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of NBIX opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock worth $34,348,261. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

