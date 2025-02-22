Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for Owens & Minor

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of OMI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after buying an additional 1,141,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

