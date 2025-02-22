Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Up 6.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 189,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 599,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 25,880 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $881,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,714.24. The trade was a 35.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. The trade was a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,619. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

