Li Auto (LI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. Macquarie raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.