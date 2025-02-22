Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

