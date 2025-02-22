LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.