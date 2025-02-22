LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $41.81. 678,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,959,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

