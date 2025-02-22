Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

