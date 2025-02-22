Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

