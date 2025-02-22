Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,617,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,014,000 after buying an additional 605,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lufax by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,960,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 43.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 936,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lufax by 13.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

