Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Creative Planning grew its position in Lumentum by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.07.

LITE opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,222 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

