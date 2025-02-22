Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1252 2686 3177 137 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,300.08% -10.73% -9.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion $241.56 million 23.11 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.71 billion $892.01 million -10.49

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lundin Mining pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 50.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lundin Mining lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

