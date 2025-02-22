Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Lyft Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 49,138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after buying an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lyft by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lyft by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

