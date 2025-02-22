Magnera (MAGN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-10.62%
|-3.97%
|Magnera Competitors
|2.15%
|8.13%
|3.89%
Volatility and Risk
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Magnera and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$702.00 million
|-$60.00 million
|-1.17
|Magnera Competitors
|$4.94 billion
|$119.73 million
|33.69
Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|130
|993
|500
|113
|2.34
Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
