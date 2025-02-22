Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Trading Up 7.8% Following Strong Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 687,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,933,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,751,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after buying an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

