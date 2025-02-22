Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 17,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,573,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

