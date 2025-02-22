McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $129.56 and last traded at $126.98, with a volume of 86476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.85.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $83,898,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,116,000 after buying an additional 649,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,456,000 after buying an additional 404,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

