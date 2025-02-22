Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $218.77 million for the quarter.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.88 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.