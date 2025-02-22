Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.27. Approximately 784,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,324,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

