Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.27. Approximately 784,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,324,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
