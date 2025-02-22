MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE MEG opened at C$22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$22.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In other news, Director Robert Ross Rooney bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,993.00. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.06 per share, with a total value of C$87,713.85. Insiders purchased 12,805 shares of company stock valued at $303,669 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

