Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.98. Mercer International shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 489,487 shares trading hands.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Up 16.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.