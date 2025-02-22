Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSA) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

