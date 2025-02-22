MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGEE opened at $92.19 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

