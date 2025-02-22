Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MCW opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $650,460.06. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

