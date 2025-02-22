Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $78.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.07. 7,547,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,792,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

