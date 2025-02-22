Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.