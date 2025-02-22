Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 132,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

