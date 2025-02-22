Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 11,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 85,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Multi Ways Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Multi Ways

(Get Free Report)

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Multi Ways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi Ways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.