Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 11,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 85,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Multi Ways Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
About Multi Ways
Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.
